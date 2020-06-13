Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 20 - June 13, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 20 of Chirping the Cats, host David Dwork breaks down the NHL’s 24-playoff format and its Return to Play Plan. Also, Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson discusses his responsibilities as the team’s NHLPA Player Rep as negotiations continue between the players and the league towards resuming the season.

1:05 – Reviewing NHL's 24-team postseason format

2:10 – Potential hub cities

2:55 – Phase 2 and the Florida Panthers

4:15 – Phase 3 date set, won't begin until Phase 4 finalized

4:45 – Negotiations between NHL and NHLPA

5:35 – Conversation with Mike Matheson begins

6:15 – How he became Florida's player rep

7:20 – Leaning on veterans

8:45 – Communicating with teammates

11:00 – Discussing the quarantine bubble idea

12:55 – Happy to get back on the ice

15:10 – Phase 4: Facing the Islanders, playing with no fans

17:10 – Team has a long way to go to feel satisfied

18:15 – Recapturing past momentum, having to quickly get back into game shape