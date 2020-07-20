Inter Miami bounced from MLS tourney, still searching for first win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored midway through the second half, and New York City FC bounced Inter Miami from the MLS is Back tournament with a 1-0 victory Monday morning.

The loss continued the miserable expansion season for Inter Miami, which became the first team in league history to lose its inaugural five matches.

Inter Miami also became the first team officially eliminated from the tournament after also losing to Orlando City and the Philadelphia Union at MLS’ relaunch event at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, NYCFC kept alive its slim hopes of advancing in the tourney with Monday’s victory.

NYCFC won for the first time in the 2020 season and guaranteed a third-place finish in Group A with three points. But NYCFC will need help from others to move on in the tournament as one of the top four third-place finishers.