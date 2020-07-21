Jimmy Butler plans to continue asking NBA for jersey request

ORLANDO – Jimmy Butler will continue to ask the NBA to leave the back of his jersey blank.

The NBA has given players a choice of social justice messages.

Butler was hoping to have nothing written on the back of his jersey, including his name. The point being that he’s no different than anyone else.

So far, the NBA has denied that request.

On Monday, Butler said, “It’s too be determined, too be determined... We got a couple more days to figure it out, but I’m hoping that my request gets put through.”

The Heat play their first scrimmage on Wednesday.

Butler said he wants the Heat to be “getting comfortable hooping again. Getting into rhythm. Making sure that we’re playing for one another, and outside of everything else, just to compete.”

Butler had drawn attention inside the NBA’s bubble because he received a noise complaint while working on drills inside his room.

Butler said, “To tell you the truth, I feel I get a lot of knocks on my door, majority of it is from my teammates. It never ever really surprises me. To know that my work is being noticed, I guess that’s not so much of a bad thing.”