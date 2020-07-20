Spoelstra: Heat not trying to reinvent the whole wheel as team prepares

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat are trying to get back into the groove, as they work inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed reporters on Sunday night.

Spoelstra said the team is trying to recapture some of what led to early season success, while at the same time improving.

Spoelstra said, “Mostly of trying to build on the habits that our team has established already through 60-plus games... we created an identity and we had some success with that.”

The main focus is on the defensive end Spoelstra said.

However, he also wants guys to get into a rhythm on offense.

Spoelstra said, “We have a lot of time, we had a lot of time before we even got here as a coaching staff to get together and to plan... but I would say. It’s not like we’re trying to reinvent the whole wheel right now.”

Spoelstra said he did not pack a tie for Orlando. He says he considers the attire more like an International Basketball tournament. Coaches will not be wearing suits and ties. Spoelstra plans to wear Miami Heat gear.