Jeter looks for Marlins to make strides during shortened season

MIAMI – Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is looking for big thing out of the Miami Marlins during the shortened 60-game schedule.

The team opens on Friday at Philadelphia.

Jeter addressed reporters during a Zoom call on Wednesday.

Jeter said, “Every single game counts. Every pitch, every swing, every at-bat, every inning, every game is important. If you have that mindset than nothing really changes.”

Jeter agreed that this year is a sprint.

He said, “We need to hit the ground running. Our guys need to improve, we need to improve year in and year out. The young guys need to show that they’re going to be a little bit better, a little bit more consistent this year.”

Jeter said the team had excitement from the fan base in the original Spring Training.

He said that fans haven’t been able to watch Spring Training 2.0.

Jeter added, “There’s a mindset that I believe is starting to change in the organization over the last couple of years. You can’t accept mediocrity. We preach it over and over and over again.”

The Marlins CEO was supposed to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer for his outstanding playing career with the New York Yankees. That ceremony was pushed back to next summer because of the pandemic.

Jeter said he supports the health and safety protocols that MLB put in place at the ballparks. Jeter said he spoke to the team and told them they needed to be disciplined with how they conduct themselves outside of the ballpark.