D’Eriq King named Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – There will be no quarterback competition at the University of Miami.

Transfer quarterback D’Eriq King has already won the starting job.

Head coach Manny Diaz announced King’s role on Monday, the first day of the Hurricanes’ second session of approved summer activities.

Diaz said, “D’Eriq’s work both on and off the field has earned him the starting position. His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetins and summer activities.”

King came to the University of Miami from Houston, where he put up impressive numbers.

King threw for more than 4,200 yards and had more than 1,421 rushing yards in 22 starts for the Cougars.