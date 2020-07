(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes learned more about their schedule for the upcoming season.

The ACC released the schedule model.

The Hurricanes would have home dates with Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The Canes would have road games at Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

That would leave one game open for a non-conference opponent.