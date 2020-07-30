Goran Dragic is happy to have basketball back, as NBA begins

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat join the rest of the basketball world in being excited about the return of NBA hoops.

NBA games have been stopped since March, but begin on Thursday night inside the NBA’s bubble.

Teams have been in Orlando preparing for eight regular season games, ahead of the start of the NBA playoffs.

Dragic told reporters Thursday, “Today’s practice was really intense, we had a lot of energy, and I can’t wait for the first game.”

Miami opens play on Saturday against Denver.

Dragic said, “To me it’s amazing with everything that’s going on around the world with this pandemic and how the NBA come together and make this bubble. It’s good to finally have basketball back for the people at home who can watch it and for us. It was a little concerning at the beginning with the health issues in the bubble. But now we can see that everything works.”

While Major League Baseball is dealing with an outbreak of the Miami Marlins, the NBA’s most recent round of testing inside the Bubble revealed zero positive tests.