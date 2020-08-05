Jimmy Butler out, Goran Dragic questionable for Heat-Bucks Thursday

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat will be short-handed when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

All-Star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out with right foot soreness.

Guard Goran Dragic rolled his ankle at the end of Miami’s win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

Dragic had X-Rays, they came back negative.

Dragic is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Also out for the Heat will be KZ Okpala, for personal resasons.

The Heat have five more seeding games left before the start of the NBA Playoff inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.