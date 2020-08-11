Udonis Haslem and Caron Butler team up again for new documentary

MIAMI – Heat captain Udonis Haslem was teammates with Caron Butler during his rookie season in 2003-04.

The duo forged a strong friendship that is still a big part of their lives to this day. Now, they’re teammates again. This time on a new documentary about Haslem’s career titled “OG 40.”

Butler helped produce the 32-minute film which highlights UD’s work on and off the court. It focuses on his impact in the Miami community through his charitable work and business ventures.

The film is set to premiere later this week and was produced by CloseUp360, a company in which Butler is a partner in.

“It was amazing. I had a chance to come down to Miami and just be amongst the community and the vibe,” Butler told to Local 10. He added, “to see how much he is a part of the fabric of the community and what he’s building there.”

Butler and Haslem spend much of the film exploring the areas UD grew up in, including Liberty City. Haslem goes back to the schools he attended and playgrounds he learned to play basketball in.

The topics aren’t always fun and games, but Butler says that’s all part of the growth of his good friend and what makes this project so special.

“To see him as a rookie and then to see him mature into the man he has become today,” Butler explained.

“OG 40” premieres on Friday night at 8 p.m ET on PlayersTV, available on the Samsung TV Plus platform. It will then be a digital release later this month.