Inter Miami CF signs World Cup champ Blaise Matuidi

MIAMI – Inter Miami CF has added a World Cup winner.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

This announcement came a day after Matuidi announced that he was leaving Juventus.

Owner David Beckham released a statement that read, “I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person. To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment- for us as owners and for our fans. For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our Club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida.”

Matuidi, 33, spent three years with Juventus, winning the Series AA title in each season.

The made 133 appearances.

Before joining Juventus, Matuidi spent six seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. He played with David Beckham in 2012-2013.

Matuidi’s big moment on the international stage was in 2018, where he was a part of France’s World Cup winning squad.

Inter Miami CF’s sporting director Paul McDonough said, “Blaise is one of the most successful midfielders of his generation and we’re thrilled to have him at Inter Miami. His world-class quality and leadership will be key attributes for the Club.”