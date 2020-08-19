Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: Bam Adebayo critics can ‘stick it up you know where’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra is perfectly happy with how Miami's Bam Adebayo is playing.

So when Spoelstra was asked about how Adebayo’s level of aggression can vary during the course of games, the Heat coach didn’t mince words.

"Nobody was paying any attention three years ago to how Bam was playing. And now everybody has an opinion," Spoelstra said. "He's doing the right things for our team. That's all that matters. Everybody else can stick it up you know where."

Here’s Erik Spoelstra’s full “stick it up you know where” comment re: Bam’s level of aggressiveness. pic.twitter.com/AUldDi71EC — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 19, 2020

Adebayo racked up 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists during Miami’s 113-101 win over the Pacers in Game 1 of their playoff series. Perhaps more importantly, the Heat outscored Indiana by a team-high 23 points when Adebayo was on the floor.

Bam smiled when he heard his coach’s choice words.

"In October, nobody knew who I was. And now everybody has opinions on what I should do and how I should do it," Adebayo said. "I respect (Spoelstra) totally for it. And he understands where we came from and I'm starting to flourish now."

The Heat and Pacers play Game 2 on Thursday afternoon.