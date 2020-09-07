Inter Miami ties Nashville as Blaise Matuidi makes MLS debut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Luis Robles made four saves for Inter Miami and Joe Willis had five Nashville SC as the MLS expansion teams played to a scoreless draw Sunday night.

Inter Miami (1-6-2) was shut out for the third straight game. Nashville (2-4-3) has consecutive draws since beating Inter Miami 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams Aug. 30.

“Without a doubt, not scoring a goal is a determining factor that has affected us directly on the result and moving forward it could start affecting our confidence,” Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso said. “If we’re able to convert and generate confidence, the team will surely produce better matches, win more points and the players will have better performances.”

French international Blaise Matuidi made his Inter Miami debut, becoming the 12th World Cup winner to play in the league.

The match’s start was delayed 80 minutes because of lightning.

Inter Miami next hosts Atlanta United FC on Wednesday at 8 p.m.