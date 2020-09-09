No Tua, but Dolphins will rely heavily on rookies in opener

MIAMI – At least four Miami Dolphins rookies are expected to see significant action in Sunday’s opener, and none of them is named Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami’s potential franchise quarterback will begin his NFL career on the bench as Ryan Fitzpatrick’s backup for Game 1 at New England.

Tagovailoa’s first career start could still be weeks away, depending on how the season unfolds.

Even so, the rookie class will make an immediate impact.

Left tackle Austin Jackson and right guard Solomon Kindley won starting jobs in training camp, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tackle Raekwon Davis will be part of the defensive rotation.