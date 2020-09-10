Forbes: Cowboys most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reaches to catch a football he tossed into the air while warming up for an NFL training camp football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion, the 14th consecutive year they've held that distinction.

According to the magazine, Jerry Jones' team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.

After the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are second in the league at $4.4 billion followed, by the New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion.

Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Jets ($3.55 billion), Chicago Bears ($3.52 billion), Washington ($3.5 billion), Philadelphia Eagles ($3.4 billion) and Houston Texans ($3.3 billion).

The teams with the biggest jumps from last year include the Jets, Eagles and Seahawks, all at 11%.

The bottom three teams are the Detroit Lions ($2.1 billion) at No. 30, followed by the Buffalo Bills ($2.05 billion) and the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished last in the standings at 2-14 in 2019 and are worth $2 billion. They are also the only franchise without any increase from last year.

On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. And four teams (Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams) are worth at least $4 billion.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are No. 23 at $2.5 billion, an increase of 9% from last year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL