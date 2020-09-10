Lewis Morgan scores twice as Inter Miami beats Atlanta United 2-1

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lewis Morgan scored twice in the first half to help Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night for the expansion side’s second victory.

Morgan opened the scoring for Miami (2-6-2) in the 28th minute, Eric Remedi countered for Atlanta (3-5-2) in the 33rd, and Morgan connected again in the 38th.

Miami goalkeeper Lewis Morgan held off Atlanta in the second half.

“I think being clinical was the difference," Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso said. “We were generating a lot of chances but we weren’t clinical [previously]. Today we continued generating those chances, but we were more clinical.”

Miami travels to face Orlando City SC on Saturday night.