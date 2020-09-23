Heat try to extend lead over Celtics in Game 4

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 4: Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

LINE: Celtics -3; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Celtics won the previous matchup 117-106. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points to lead Boston to the victory and Bam Adebayo recorded 27 points in defeat for Miami.

The Heat are 30-13 in conference matchups. Miami is 43-21 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Celtics have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has a 47-16 record when scoring 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 6.0 assists, and scores 19.9 points per game. Goran Dragic is averaging 21.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 111.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 45.2% shooting.

Celtics: Averaging 108.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 41.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Chris Silva: out (groin).

Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Javonte Green: day to day (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right adductor strain).