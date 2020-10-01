86ºF

Adebayo, Dragic doubtful to play for Heat in Game 2 vs. Lakers

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic (7) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Miami Heat could be without two of their most important players for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic are each doubtful to play because of injuries, according to the team.

Adebayo has been fighting injuries throughout the playoffs, but this latest ailment is a neck strain that he suffered in the team’s Game 1 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Dragic reportedly suffered a torn plantar fascia in that defeat and is also unlikely to play.

The Heat will try to bounce back Friday night in Game 2. Coverage on Local 10 begins at 8 p.m. with “Countdown to Tipoff.”

