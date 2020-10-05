Goran Dragic has no timetable for foot injury

ORLANDO – Goran Dragic would not give a timetable for his return from a foot injury.

Dragic was injured in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals and did not come back into the game.

Dragic said, “I snapped it so it’s already bad. I’m dealing with a lot of pain so that’s the main concern. I don’t want to be a liability for my team. I want to be the best that I can be. It is what it is.”

Dragic has a torn plantar fascia.

Dragic said, “The only thing I can do right now is be on top of my treatments. Basically, I’m doing that 24/7.”

Dragic said he’s making some progress some days, but on others he remains the same.

Dragic said “My team gave me a chance that I can fight through it and hopefully come back to the floor.”

Dragic said how I feel right now, it’s a low percentage that he can play in Game 4.

Dragic said, “It’s just a matter of comfort, if I can push off my leg... The injury happened four days ago, we’ll just see how it’s going to react in the near future.”

The Heat guard said, “I want to be out there with my team, that’s no secret. That’s what I was working my whole career 12-years in the NBA.”

Dragic said, “It’s not the easiest thing right now for me. To sit down on the sideline and watch my team, how they’re battling, how they’re playing well, of course, I want to be out there... Most of the time I ask the guy above us why it had to happen right now. It’s tough.”