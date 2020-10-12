Dolphins coach Brian Flores says there was no point in playing Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday’s blowout win

DAVIE, Fla. – It’s not Tua time yet.

The Miami Dolphins crushed the San Francisco 49ers 43-17 on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was sharp going 22/28 for 350 yards and 3 touchdowns.

On Monday, head coach Brian Flores was asked if he considered getting rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the game because it was a blowout.

Flores said, “For a series at the end of the game, it’s not something I’m really thinking about. I don’t know what we get out of that in my opinion. He gets a couple snaps in game, we’re running the ball the whole time, give it to him and let the ball handoff. I guess that will make some people happy, I just don’t see the point in that. That’s just my opinion.”

Last week, fans were clamoring for the rookie out of Alabama because the Dolphins were off to a 1-3 start and were struggling to get into the endzone.

Flores said Monday, “Look, he’s the backup. I think we see every week we see quarterbacks go down in this league. It’s unfortunate, you never want to see it.”

Flores sent his thoughts and prayers to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott who was injured.

Flores added, “Tua’s our number two. He’s ready. He can go in at any moment in the game. He’ll be ready to be go when his number is called.”