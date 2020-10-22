Brian Anderson, Miguel Rojas named Gold Glove finalists

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Two Miami Marlins are up for a big award.

Marlins 3B Brian Anderson and SS Miguel Rojas are both finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

This is the first time the Marlins have had two players up for the award since 2017 (2B Dee Gordon and OF Marcel Ozuna).

The Marlins have had eight players receive a Gold Glove in club history.

They’ve never had a short-stop win the award.