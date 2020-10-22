82ºF

Brian Anderson, Miguel Rojas named Gold Glove finalists

Members of the Miami Marlins celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball series Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Chicago. The Marlins won the series 2-0 to advance to the division series. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
MIAMI – Two Miami Marlins are up for a big award.

Marlins 3B Brian Anderson and SS Miguel Rojas are both finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

This is the first time the Marlins have had two players up for the award since 2017 (2B Dee Gordon and OF Marcel Ozuna).

The Marlins have had eight players receive a Gold Glove in club history.

They’ve never had a short-stop win the award.

