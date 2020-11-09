Miami Hurricanes King, Harley, and Phillips honored by ACC

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Three Miami Hurricanes were honored by the conference for Miami’s win at NC State.

Quarterback D’Eriq King was named ACC Quarterback of the week.

He became only the third quarterback in conference history with a 400-yard passing and 100-yard rushing game.

Wide receiver Mike Harley was named wide receiver of the week.

Harley had 8 catches for 153-yards.

He scored two touchdowns, including the game-winning 54-yard dash to the end zone in Miami’s 44-41 win.

Jaelean Phillips was named Defensive Lineman of the week.

Phillips had 10 tackles, 1/5 for a loss.

He also had a sack and a pass broken up.