Miami Heat greats show up for a Veterans Day surprise

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Heat made it a special Veterans Day for three local vets and their families.

Heat greats Alonzo Mourning, Glen Rice and Shane Battier joined a caravan of team personnel to visit and honor veterans around South Florida on Wednesday.

The first stop was the home of Tommy Collins in Miami Gardens.

“I was expecting someone to come and inspect the house,” Collins said. “I wasn’t expecting this parade.”

The Heat, as part of their Home Strong initiative, teamed up with Ultimate Kronos Group and Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, Inc. to donate a care package including a check, a jersey and some other items as a way to say “Thank you.”

“Mr. Collins is a veteran, and we just want to acknowledge him today on Veterans Day and thank him for the sacrifices he has made for our country,” Mourning said. “This pandemic has had us cooped up in the house, and none of us have been able to get out and show our love and appreciation for each other. To come here and be able to show love and appreciation for what [Collins] has done for our country is just a proud moment for us.”

Said Collins: “It made my day. It’s still making my day.”