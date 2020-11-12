76ºF

Dolphins lose DL Wilkins, LB Van Noy to COVID list

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins holds a Miami Dolphins jersey after being chosen No. 13 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins have lost two starters to the Reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The team placed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the players tested positive, it could also mean they have been quarantined after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The team also placed reserve wide receiver Matt Cole on that list, while activating another wide receiver, Lynn Bowden, Jr.

