Dolphins lose DL Wilkins, LB Van Noy to COVID list

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins have lost two starters to the Reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The team placed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the players tested positive, it could also mean they have been quarantined after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The team also placed reserve wide receiver Matt Cole on that list, while activating another wide receiver, Lynn Bowden, Jr.