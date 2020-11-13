Miami Heat hiring Caron Butler as assistant coach

Published: November 13, 2020, 11:48 am Updated: November 13, 2020, 11:53 am

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s coaching staff just added a shot of Tough Juice.

Caron Butler will be joining Erik Spoelstra’s staff as an assistant, a source confirms to Local 10 News.

The team is expected to officially announce the hiring soon.

Butler, 40, was drafted No. 10 overall by Miami in 2002 and spent 14 years in the NBA.

Nicknamed “Tough Juice,” he was a two-time All-Star and won a title in 2011 when the Dallas Mavericks beat the Heat.

Butler had been working as a TV analyst for Turner Sports and the Washington Wizards. He recently teamed with Heat veteran Udonis Haslem for a mini-documentary on Haslem’s career.

