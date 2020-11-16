Dolphins release RB Jordan Howard

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DAVIE, Fla. – Jordan Howard is now a former Miami Dolphin.

Head coach Brian Flores announced on Monday that the team and the running back have agreed to part ways.

Howard did not play in the Dolphins 29-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

So far this season, Howard appeared in five games.

He had 28 carries for 33 yards and four touchdowns.

This offseason, the Dolphins signed Howard to a two-year, $9.75 million dollar contract.

Flores said, “This was a mutual parting. Look, I think given the circumstances, Jordan handled himself professionally. He was the consummate pro... Lot of respect for him, lot of respect for the way he worked. No ill will, nothing of that nature. Just thought it was best for both parties.”