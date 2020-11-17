Panthers make historic hire, adding Brett Peterson to front office as Assistant General Manager

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers first year General Manager Bill Zito has made another addition to his front office.

On Tuesday the team announced the hiring of Brett Peterson, naming him Assistant General Manager.

According to the team, it’s believed that Peterson is the first Black AGM in the National Hockey League.

He joins the also-recently hired Paul Krepelka, who will share the role of Assistant GM.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity with the Panthers and with Bill’s growing front office team,” Peterson said in a statement released by the team. “It’s a special day for myself and my family and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Peterson has been working as a player agent, serving as Vice President of Hockey for Wasserman Media Group, one of the bigger sports agencies out there.

He has been an NHL certified agent since 2009.

Peterson has a solid hockey background, winning an NCAA National Championship with Boston College in 2001 during his four seasons with the Eagles.

“His substantive hockey experience as a player, significant developmental and evaluation skills, and business acumen as a negotiator combine to form an elite skill set that is very difficult to find in our sport,” Zito said in the team’s release. “There are many who can excel in one of those disciplines, but few who excel in all three.”

According to the Panthers, Peterson will have an active role in the Florida Panthers Foundation’s community-based programs. The goal is to make hockey more inclusive for South Floridians.