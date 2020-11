(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Another twist in the Miami Hurricanes strange season.

The Canes moved up 2 spots in the latest AP poll released on Sunday.

Miami did not play this weekend.

An outbreak of Covid-19 forced Miami to bump back their last three games of the regular season.

Miami’s next scheduled game is Dec. 5 at Wake Forest.

Also this week, head coach Manny Diaz tweeted that he had Covid-19.

The coach says he’s in isolation and doing well.