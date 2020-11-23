Miami Sports Pod - Tua gets benched, the Heat basically run it back

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro break down the Dolphins surprising loss to the Denver Broncos and the benching of rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. They also discuss the moves made by the Miami Heat, which included re-signing Goran Dragic and Myers Leonard.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

1:00 Did Brian Flores make the right call?

1:50 The offensive line played so badly

3:30 Might have been to protect Tua from injury

6:00 You have to learn from the good, bad and the ugly

7:15 QB decision moving forward is a non-issue

9:18 Chan Gailey has had a rough stretch calling plays

11:15 Defensive coaches now have film on Tua

14:00 Dolphins are a work in progress

15:00 Pat Riley didn’t lie to use--- Heat are running back

16:30 Option year for Meyers Leonard is important

18:00 Riley made sure to maintain flexibility

19:00 Goran probably will be the 6th man

23:00 Could the Heat do more?