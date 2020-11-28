Tua Tagovailoa downgraded to doubtful against Jets

DAVIE, Fla. – It appears Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

On Saturday, the team downgraded the Dolphins rookie quarterback to doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Tagovailoa had previously been listed as questionable.

The quarterback injured the thumb on his left hand, his throwing hand, during practice this week.

If Tagovailoa can’t go, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start for the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick came into the Dolphins previous game in relief of Tagovailoa.

Head coach Brian Flores went with Fitzpatrick because of poor play by the rookie, not an injury.

Fitzpatrick rallied Miami for one score, but ultimately threw an interception during the final minutes as the Dolphins lost at Denver.

Miami also added quarterback Reid Sinnett to the active roster on Saturday.

The Dolphins hold a 6-4 record and are fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC. They are also one game behind the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for first place in the AFC East.

Miami’s game on Sunday against the Jets is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.