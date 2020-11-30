Dolphins add another primetime game that will air on Local 10

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Dolphins will be back in primetime for Week 16, and you’ll be able to watch it on Local 10.

Miami’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 26 (it was initially set for Sunday, Dec. 27), with kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

The NFL traditionally adds Saturday games in the final weeks of the season.

The game, which will be in Vegas, is likely to have playoff implications. The Dolphins are 7-4 after beating the Jets on Sunday, and the Raiders are 6-5 after a loss to Atlanta.