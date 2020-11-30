71ºF

Sports

Dolphins add another primetime game that will air on Local 10

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Dolphins
Matt Breida of the Dolphins rushes with the ball for a first down against the Jets during their game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. (Getty Images)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Dolphins will be back in primetime for Week 16, and you’ll be able to watch it on Local 10.

Miami’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 26 (it was initially set for Sunday, Dec. 27), with kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

The NFL traditionally adds Saturday games in the final weeks of the season.

The game, which will be in Vegas, is likely to have playoff implications. The Dolphins are 7-4 after beating the Jets on Sunday, and the Raiders are 6-5 after a loss to Atlanta.

