Marlins designate Jose Urena for assignment, acquire RHP Adam Cimber

MIAMI – The Jose Urena era is over with the Miami Marlins.

On Monday, the team designated the pitcher for assignment.

Urena pitched six seasons for the Marlins and was the team’s Opening Day starter in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, he was 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts.

The Marlins did pick up RHP Adam Cimber from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations.

Cimber made 14 appearances for Cleveland in 2020, going 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 inning swith only one home run allowed.

In 2019, Cimber piched in a team-high 68 games for the Indians going 6-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 56.2 innings.