NBA releases Miami Heat’s 1st-half schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will take on the LA Lakers in a Finals rematch on Local 10 on Feb. 25, and that’s just one of the many marquee matchups on the team’s first-half schedule.

The NBA league released its full first-half slate on Friday afternoon and the Heat will open in Orlando against the Magic on Dec. 23.

Their Christmas Day matchup at AmericanAirlines Arena against the Pelicans will also serve as the team’s home opener.

The Heat will also host the Bucks in a rare home back-to-back on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

For more details about the schedule, view the NBA page here.