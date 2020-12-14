Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says too early to tell about Mike Gesicki injury

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are waiting to find out about the status of tight end Mike Gesicki.

Against the Chiefs, Gesicki caught two touchdowns before leaving with an injury in the shoulder area.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores would not indicate Gesicki’s status on Monday.

Flores said, “I think it’s too early to tell. We’re still going through the evaluation process with our medical staff. Too early. I’m not even going to go into how he felt this morning, obviously I talked to him. I think it’s too early to tell with Mike and some of the other guys who got banged up yesterday.”

The Dolphins came up short against the Chiefs.

Miami lost 33 to 27 to drop their record to 8-5.

The Fins are in the Playoff hunt with three games left to go.

Next up for the Dolphins is a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.