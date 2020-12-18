Tua Tagovailoa named NFL rookie of the week

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa picked up an honor on Friday.

Tagovailoa was named the NFL’s rookie of the week for Week 14.

Against Kansas City, Tagovailoa was 28/48 for 316 yards.

It was his first 300-yard passing game.

Tagovailoa also threw for a pair of touchdowns in Miami’s loss to the Chiefs, and, the quarterback ran for another touchdown.

Miami lost to Kansas City 33-27.

The Dolphins are now 8-5 heading into Sunday’s home finale against the New England Patriots.

Miami currently holds the final Playoff spot in the AFC, and would make the Playoffs, if they can win their final three games.