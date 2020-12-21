Brian Flores says playoffs start now for Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass to running back Salvon Ahmed (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have a 9-6 record and are right in the middle of the Playoff hunt.

The Dolphins currently hold the 7th and final spot in the AFC.

According to head coach Brian Flores, the Playoffs start this Saturday when the Dolphins travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

Flores said, “I don’t have a problem with people talking about what they’re going to talk about. Our Playoffs is this week against the Raiders. That’s my, let’s call it the Playoff this week against the Raiders, let’s call it that. It’s one game at a time. That’s what my focus is. That’s where we try to direct their focus... It’s a one game season. Let’s call it a one-game Playoff season.”

Flores added, “We’re in a one game season. That’s kind of, I think it’s.. it’s hard to play in this league whether it’s September, December when you’re playing in meaningful games there’s added anxiety or stress if you want to call it that and realize you’re still just playing football.”

Flores emphasized that it’s a one game season for the Dolphins.

This past Sunday, Miami wrapped up their home schedule by beating the New England Patriots 22-12.

The loss eliminated the Patriots from the Playoffs for the first time since 2008.