Panthers schedule updated with changes from NHL

SUNRISE, Fla. – The NHL has announced date and time changes for several Florida Panthers games, including the two games against the Stars that were postponed from this week because of coronavirus concerns within Dallas’ team.

The home game against Dallas originally set for Jan. 14 will now be Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

The game that was supposed to be Jan. 15 is now scheduled for May 3 at 7 p.m.

Because those two season-opening games were postponed, the Panthers begin the season Sunday at home against Chicago at 7 p.m.

In other changes:

Florida at Detroit, originally scheduled for Feb. 21, is now scheduled for Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Feb. 23, is now scheduled for Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for May 4, is now scheduled for March 16 at 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, is now scheduled for 7 p.m. that day.

