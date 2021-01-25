Inter Miami will begin second season in early April as MLS announces Opening Weekend, other key dates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami’s sophomore season will be kicking off at the beginning of April.
On Monday, Major League Soccer announced some key dates for the 2021 season, including MLS is Back Opening Weekend on Apr. 3 and 4.
According to the league, clubs may open preseason training no sooner than Feb. 22, six weeks prior to the start of the season.
Players will need to be in accordance with MLS health and safety protocols. They will be required to quarantine and conduct individual trainings when they first report to their respective clubs.
As far as Inter Miami tickets go, the team said details will be announced shortly after the release of the full season schedule.
KEY DATES – MLS 2021 SEASON
Feb. 22 - MLS Preseason training begins (6 weeks)
Apr. 3-4 - MLS is Back - Opening Weekend 2021
Late Aug. - MLS Heineken® Rivalry Week
Late summer - MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup
Nov. 7 - MLS Decision Day
Nov. 19 - Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs begin
Dec. 11 - 2021 MLS Cup