Inter Miami will begin second season in early April as MLS announces Opening Weekend, other key dates

A general view of Inter Miami CF Stadium prior to the game between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC on October 24, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami’s sophomore season will be kicking off at the beginning of April.

On Monday, Major League Soccer announced some key dates for the 2021 season, including MLS is Back Opening Weekend on Apr. 3 and 4.

According to the league, clubs may open preseason training no sooner than Feb. 22, six weeks prior to the start of the season.

Players will need to be in accordance with MLS health and safety protocols. They will be required to quarantine and conduct individual trainings when they first report to their respective clubs.

As far as Inter Miami tickets go, the team said details will be announced shortly after the release of the full season schedule.

KEY DATES – MLS 2021 SEASON

Feb. 22 - MLS Preseason training begins (6 weeks)

Apr. 3-4 - MLS is Back - Opening Weekend 2021

Late Aug. - MLS Heineken® Rivalry Week

Late summer - MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup

Nov. 7 - MLS Decision Day

Nov. 19 - Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs begin

Dec. 11 - 2021 MLS Cup