Marlins announce Spring Training tickets will go on sale beginning next week

JUPITER, Fla. – Baseball season is creeping up on us, and soon Spring Training will be here before we know it.

On Monday the Miami Marlins announced that Spring Training tickets will go on sale starting Monday, Feb. 1.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will host 18 Marlins games between Feb. 27 and Mar. 28.

Miami will be the home team in 15 of those games. The other three will be hosted by the St. Louis Cardinals, with the Marlins acting as the vising club.

Both the Marlins and Cardinals utilize Roger Deal Chevrolet Stadium as their Spring Training headquarters.

Full Spring Training season packages are not available this year due to health and safety protocols. All tickets will be available on an individual game basis.

Seating pods will be available in allotments of two, four and six. All pods will be distanced a minimum of six feet apart, throughout the entire ballpark, according to a release from Roger Dean Stadium.

Feb. 1 will be the first day 2020 Roger Dean Stadium season tickets holders can purchase tickets. According to the release, tickets will be available as follows:

On Monday, February 8th, 2020 Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals Season Ticket Holders will have an opportunity to purchase 2021 Spring Training tickets. Past Mini-Plan and Group Ticket buyers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on an individual game basis beginning Monday, February 15th, pending availability. Individual Game Tickets will become available to the General Public on Thursday, February 18th, pending availability.

The first game of Spring Training will be on Feb. 27 when the Marlins host the Cardinals.