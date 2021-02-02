Miami ends skid, hangs on to defeat Duke 77-75

Elijah Olaniyi of the Miami Hurricanes shoots the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Watsco Center on February 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points, Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong added 16 points apiece and short-handed Miami overcame shaky foul shooting down the stretch to defeat Duke 77-75.

The Hurricanes made this one difficult by missing 4 of 8 free throws, including the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities, in the final 75 seconds.

But Walker made a pair with 12.8 seconds to go that proved to be the difference.

He made it 77-73 before a tipin by Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. at 4.9 seconds.

Wong missed his front end with 4.3 seconds remaining but Duke capped its frustrating night by not being able to get up a final shot.

Matthew Hurt led Duke with 21 points.