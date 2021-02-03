Southwest Ranches teen golf phenom gets opportunity to tee it up with LGPA Tour pros

PLANTATION, Fla. – Katherine Schaefer grew up on the golf course.

Just check the photo album: holding the clubs at seven months, swinging them at three years old, winning tournaments at the age of seven and then playing in the state tournament as a high school freshman.

But now, as a 14-year-old, the Southwest Ranches girl is playing with the pros.

Katherine qualified to play in the LPGA Tournament of Champions Pro Am in Orlando, and she played very well.

She rolled in a birdie while playing with tour pro Georgia Hall and Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux.

Later, she buried an eagle putt alongside LPGA pro Celine Boutier.

Getting that taste of life as a pro has only made Katherine hungry for more.