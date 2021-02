Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, pictured here during a game in 2007, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CANTON, Ohio – Zach Thomas will have to wait at least another year to get the call to the Hall of Fame.

Thomas was not selected into the 2021 class, which was announced on Saturday night.

The five players chosen were Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Alan Faneca, Calvin Johnson and John Lynch.

During his 13-year career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 17 interceptions, 20.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles.