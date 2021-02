PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10′s sports guru’s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the Miami Heat finally stringing some wins together and what it means for the team as the season continues.

They also chat about the Miami Dolphins potential offseason moves and Zach Thomas getting snubbed again for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android