Heat, NBA release second-half schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will tip off the second half of their schedule against the same team they played to open the season.

The Heat will take on the Orlando Magic on March 11 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The second half will also see Miami host the defending champion Lakers in another NBA Finals rematch on April 8.

The league had held off on scheduling the second half of the season as the start of the season began later than usual because of COVID-19.

The Heat’s full second-half schedule is below:

MARCH

11 Thurs. ORLANDO 8:00 PM FSS

12 Fri. @ Chicago 9:00 PM FSS

Ad

14 Sun. @ Orlando 7:00 PM FSS

16 Tues. CLEVELAND 8:00 PM FSS

17 Wed. @ Memphis 9:00 PM FSS

19 Fri. INDIANA 8:00 PM FSS

Ad

21 Sun. INDIANA 1:00 PM FSS

23 Tues. PHOENIX 8:00 PM FSS

25 Thurs. PORTLAND 7:30 PM FSS/TNT

26 Fri. @ Charlotte 8:00 PM FSS

Ad

29 Mon. @ New York 7:30 PM FSS

31 Wed. @ Indiana 7:00 PM FSS

APRIL

1 Thurs. GOLDEN STATE 8:00 PM FSS

3 Sat. CLEVELAND 8:00 PM FSS

Ad

6 Tues. MEMPHIS 8:00 PM FSS

8 Thurs. L.A. LAKERS 7:30 PM TNT

11 Sun. @ Portland 10:00 PM FSS/NBA TV

13 Tues. @ Phoenix 10:00 PM FSS

Ad

14 Wed. @ Denver 10:00 PM FSS

16 Fri. @ Minnesota 8:00 PM FSS

18 Sun. BROOKLYN 3:30 PM ESPN

19 Mon. HOUSTON 8:00 PM FSS

Ad

21 Wed. @ San Antonio 8:30 PM FSS

23 Fri. @ Atlanta 7:30 PM FSS

24 Sat. CHICAGO 8:00 PM FSS

Ad

26 Mon. CHICAGO 8:00 PM FSS

28 Wed. SAN ANTONIO 8:00 PM FSS

MAY

1 Sat. @ Cleveland 8:00 PM FSS

2 Sun. @ Charlotte 8:00 PM FSS

Ad

4 Tues. DALLAS 8:00 PM FSS

7 Fri. MINNESOTA 8:00 PM FSS

9 Sun. @ Boston 1:00 PM ESPN

Ad

11 Tues. @ Boston 7:00 PM FSS

13 Thurs. PHILADELPHIA 7:30 PM FSS

15 Sat. @ Milwaukee TBD FSS

16 Sun. @ Detroit TBD FSS