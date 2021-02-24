74ºF

Heat, NBA release second-half schedule

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will tip off the second half of their schedule against the same team they played to open the season.

The Heat will take on the Orlando Magic on March 11 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The second half will also see Miami host the defending champion Lakers in another NBA Finals rematch on April 8.

The league had held off on scheduling the second half of the season as the start of the season began later than usual because of COVID-19.

The Heat’s full second-half schedule is below:

MARCH

11            Thurs.          ORLANDO                     8:00 PM    FSS

12            Fri.               @ Chicago                     9:00 PM    FSS

14            Sun.             @ Orlando                     7:00 PM    FSS

16            Tues.           CLEVELAND                 8:00 PM    FSS

17            Wed.            @ Memphis                   9:00 PM    FSS

19            Fri.               INDIANA                        8:00 PM    FSS

21            Sun.             INDIANA                        1:00 PM    FSS

23            Tues.           PHOENIX                      8:00 PM    FSS

25            Thurs.          PORTLAND                   7:30 PM    FSS/TNT

26            Fri.               @ Charlotte                   8:00 PM    FSS

29            Mon.            @ New York                  7:30 PM    FSS

31            Wed.            @ Indiana                      7:00 PM    FSS

APRIL

1              Thurs.          GOLDEN STATE           8:00 PM    FSS

3              Sat.              CLEVELAND                 8:00 PM    FSS

6              Tues.           MEMPHIS                      8:00 PM    FSS

8              Thurs.          L.A. LAKERS                 7:30 PM    TNT

11            Sun.             @ Portland                  10:00 PM    FSS/NBA TV

13            Tues.           @ Phoenix                   10:00 PM    FSS

14            Wed.            @ Denver                    10:00 PM    FSS

16            Fri.               @ Minnesota                 8:00 PM    FSS

18            Sun.             BROOKLYN                  3:30 PM    ESPN

19            Mon.            HOUSTON                    8:00 PM    FSS

21            Wed.            @ San Antonio              8:30 PM    FSS

23            Fri.               @ Atlanta                       7:30 PM    FSS

24            Sat.              CHICAGO                      8:00 PM    FSS

26            Mon.            CHICAGO                      8:00 PM    FSS

28            Wed.            SAN ANTONIO              8:00 PM    FSS

MAY

1              Sat.              @ Cleveland                  8:00 PM    FSS

2              Sun.             @ Charlotte                   8:00 PM    FSS

4              Tues.           DALLAS                         8:00 PM    FSS

7              Fri.               MINNESOTA                 8:00 PM    FSS

9              Sun.             @ Boston                       1:00 PM    ESPN

11            Tues.           @ Boston                       7:00 PM    FSS

13            Thurs.          PHILADELPHIA             7:30 PM    FSS

15            Sat.              @ Milwaukee                       TBD    FSS

16            Sun.             @ Detroit                             TBD    FSS

