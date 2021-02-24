Heat, NBA release second-half schedule

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will tip off the second half of their schedule against the same team they played to open the season.
The Heat will take on the Orlando Magic on March 11 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The second half will also see Miami host the defending champion Lakers in another NBA Finals rematch on April 8.
The league had held off on scheduling the second half of the season as the start of the season began later than usual because of COVID-19.
The Heat’s full second-half schedule is below:
MARCH
11 Thurs. ORLANDO 8:00 PM FSS
12 Fri. @ Chicago 9:00 PM FSS
14 Sun. @ Orlando 7:00 PM FSS
16 Tues. CLEVELAND 8:00 PM FSS
17 Wed. @ Memphis 9:00 PM FSS
19 Fri. INDIANA 8:00 PM FSS
21 Sun. INDIANA 1:00 PM FSS
23 Tues. PHOENIX 8:00 PM FSS
25 Thurs. PORTLAND 7:30 PM FSS/TNT
26 Fri. @ Charlotte 8:00 PM FSS
29 Mon. @ New York 7:30 PM FSS
31 Wed. @ Indiana 7:00 PM FSS
APRIL
1 Thurs. GOLDEN STATE 8:00 PM FSS
3 Sat. CLEVELAND 8:00 PM FSS
6 Tues. MEMPHIS 8:00 PM FSS
8 Thurs. L.A. LAKERS 7:30 PM TNT
11 Sun. @ Portland 10:00 PM FSS/NBA TV
13 Tues. @ Phoenix 10:00 PM FSS
14 Wed. @ Denver 10:00 PM FSS
16 Fri. @ Minnesota 8:00 PM FSS
18 Sun. BROOKLYN 3:30 PM ESPN
19 Mon. HOUSTON 8:00 PM FSS
21 Wed. @ San Antonio 8:30 PM FSS
23 Fri. @ Atlanta 7:30 PM FSS
24 Sat. CHICAGO 8:00 PM FSS
26 Mon. CHICAGO 8:00 PM FSS
28 Wed. SAN ANTONIO 8:00 PM FSS
MAY
1 Sat. @ Cleveland 8:00 PM FSS
2 Sun. @ Charlotte 8:00 PM FSS
4 Tues. DALLAS 8:00 PM FSS
7 Fri. MINNESOTA 8:00 PM FSS
9 Sun. @ Boston 1:00 PM ESPN
11 Tues. @ Boston 7:00 PM FSS
13 Thurs. PHILADELPHIA 7:30 PM FSS
15 Sat. @ Milwaukee TBD FSS
16 Sun. @ Detroit TBD FSS