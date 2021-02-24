Locals in Jupiter express sadness and hope after news of Tiger Woods car crash

JUPITER, Fla. – The news of Tiger Woods’ frightening car wreck has touched many across the country.

In Jupiter, where many consider Woods not just the greatest of all time but also a local, people were stunned at the news of the crash.

The talk of the town has been filled with concerns and questions about Woods’ future.

Fans could be seen pouring into the golf idol’s restaurant Tuesday evening as the man they consider the best golfer in the world underwent surgery following the Southern California crash.

“There was no evidence of impairment, so subsequent to that we are not going to make any, there was no effort to draw blood for example,” said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Woods reportedly suffered serious leg injuries in the crash.

The celebrated golfer has had his share of troubles in the past.

From scandals in his personal life to injuries and even the time he was found passed out in his car, stopped in the middle of a street in Jupiter, after what he said was a bad reaction to prescription medication.

Some local golfers are staying optimistic, but what happened is casting plenty of doubt on the superstar’s future.

“We are waiting for the facts to see what happens, but I hope he’s going to be ok,” said Woods fan Ted Janeczek. “I have doubts about his ability to continue.”

As in the past, time will tell.

Many of his fans and neighbors in Jupiter are taking what happened, and questions about Wood’s future in his golfing career, very personal.