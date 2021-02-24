Marlins announce safety measures for 2021 season

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins have not yet said exactly how many fans will be allowed to attend home games when the season begins, but Wednesday the team announced safety measures they are taking.

The first game at Marlins Park is April 1 against the defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays. The team says information about single-game ticket sales will be announced in the near future.

Crowds are initially expected to be limited to about 25% capacity, which would mean a maximum of about 9,300 fans in the 37,446-seat ballpark.

The safety measures listed by the Marlins include:

Cleaning Measures

Marlins Park has enrolled in the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

The Marlins have partnered with RB, the makers of Lysol, to jointly enhance the team’s existing disinfection and cleaning measures at the ballpark.

Surfaces and objects touched frequently will be regularly disinfected.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout Marlins Park.

Free-Flow Parking

The team says a “convenient process will ease the arrival experience for fans with a contactless, mobile payment experience, free-flow parking.” It is a partnership between the Marlins and Miami Parking Authority available at all Marlins Park parking garages. For more info, click here

Frictionless Entry

Tickets will be digital and accessed by guests in the MLB Ballpark App

Fans will receive a time and gate location to enter the ballpark, which will be listed on each game ticket, that they are encouraged to adhere to.

Bags will not be permitted inside Marlins Park unless for medical or infant purposes; all bags are subject to inspection.

Personal food items will not be permitted inside Marlins Park unless due to specific dietary restrictions.

Food and Drink

Food and beverages will be sold at select locations inside Marlins Park, and fans will have the added option to avoid waiting in line with mobile orders for pick-up.

All items will be individually packaged, and food and beverage should be consumed in fans’ assigned seats.

Mandatory Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 2 and older inside Marlins Park and may only be momentarily removed when actively eating and drinking from ticketed seats.

Social Distancing

Signage, floor markers, and other communications will remind guests to remain physically distanced a minimum of 6 feet.

The seating bowl has been configured to provide proper distancing between ticketed groups.

Electronic Payment Preferred