Khudobin helps Stars end 6-game skid in 3-0 win vs. Panthers

Esa Lindell of the Dallas Stars defends against Eetu Luostarinen of the Florida Panthers in front of Goaltender Anton Khudobin at the BB&T Center on February 22, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Anton Khudobin made 43 saves for his second shutout of the season to leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-0 victory over the Florida Panthers.

The Stars ended their six-game winless streak with the win. Defensemen John Klingberg, Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars who are 1-3-3 in their last seven.

Dallas hadn’t won since beating Columbus on the road 6-3 on Feb. 2.

Khudobin has shut out Florida three times in nine career starts. He has 10 career shutouts overall.

Chris Driedger made his fifth start in Florida’s last six games and stopped 23 shots in the loss.