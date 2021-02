(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are lined up to compete in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Open announced the field for next month’s event, and it will be star-studded.

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and a host of other stars headline this year’s entrants.

Djokovic and Osaka are coming off Australian Open titles last weekend.

The Miami Open begins play in front of a limited number of fans March 22 at Hard Rock Stadium.

