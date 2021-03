(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, left, and middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are letting go of veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, according to several reports.

ESPN is reporting that by releasing Van Noy, the Dolphins have save $9.75M in cap space.

Van Noy was a part of Brian Flores’ defense in New England.

He played one season in Miami with 69 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

The Dolphins do have options at linebacker including Andrew Van Ginkel, who proved to be a playmaker last season.