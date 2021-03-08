Inter Miami signs team MVP Lewis Morgan to contact extension

Lewis Morgan of Inter Miami CF brings the ball up the field during a Group A match against Philadelphia Union as part of MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 14, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

MIAMI – One of the most important players from Inter Miami’s inaugural season has been signed to an extension.

Lewis Morgan, Inter Miami’s 2020 Most Valuable Player, will be with the club for at least another three years.

Morgan, who told the media he had been working on a new deal with Inter Miami since last year, is now signed on with the club through at least the 2023 season.

“I appreciate the opportunity that the club gave to me as a player, to come over here to a new league,” said Morgan. “Hopefully I was able to deliver some performances and repay some of that faith, and that’s something that I want to continue to do from here on out.”

The deal includes a team option for 2024.

Morgan was signed by Inter Miami in January of 2020 from Scotland’s Celtic FC.

He started in all 24 of IMCF’s matches last season, finishing with five goals and eight assists.

“I’m really looking forward to this season and hopefully building on what we did last year,” Morgan said. “We know we have a talented group here and we’re looking forward to getting to work.”

